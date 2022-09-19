By Henry Uche

Saddened by the way and manner Nigerian politicians in particular has always resorted to the judiciary to settle electoral matters even when it was not necessary, the Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has charged lawyers in the country to always stand tall for the truth and Justice no matter whose ox is gored.

The archbishop who made this charge yesterday during the 2022 New Legal Year Mass, put together by National Association of Catholic Lawyers (Lagos Archdiocese) at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos, said it was becoming unbecoming how the judiciary in most cases of legal litigations pronounces judgement (res adjudicata) even against the wishes and desire of the masses.

According to him, not a few Nigerians have lost hope and trust in the Nigerian judiciary because they (masses) believe that the judiciary have been soiled and polluted by never – do- well politicians who use the instrumentality of the court to foist themselves in power against the wish of their people (constituents).

His Grace charged the Catholic Lawyers and others at large to stand for the truth and Justice at all time (in spite of what may be involved for them) and never allow anyone or group of persons (irrespective of class) to rubbish the sacred image of the judiciary, adding that posterity will ultimately reward everyone.

“Nigeria today is in a time where many decisions will have to be made by the judiciary, hence they can be a tool to move the country forward or otherwise. I charged you to always stand for the truth and to maintain your integrity even now that the country is fast approaching the general elections. So many things with will happen in different dimensions and the judiciary will be at the center as the last hope of the common man,”

Reverend Martins who congratulated the Catholic lawyers on their achievements in the past legal year encouraged them to deploy their mental acumen to defend their Faith in Christ, and not to relent in their efforts to preserve the truth.

“You must fight the good fight of faith for humanity and divinity. Just like Apostle Paul, you can’t afford to fail in any, you too are expected to do even greater,” he added.

Similarly, the President of the Association, Mr. Chukwuma Ezeala admonished his colleagues to see themselves as to the instruments for the cleansing of the nation in time of distress as a result of political waves. He charged them to be ready to fight for their country and its tattered economy.

“Lawyers should be ready to seek justice as the elections is coming, we are ready to stand up and fight against those who will try to rig elections during the voting period. We commend Civil society organizations and the media who are doing many great works in preparation for the coming general elections, we are assuring you that the judiciary shall renege from the oath they swore,” he affirmed.