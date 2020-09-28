•Take presidency, give us Biafra –IPOB

Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former minister of state for health, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, has called on Igbo leaders and politicians to commence talks with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to lobby them to zone their presidential tickets to the South East ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, .

Nwankwo, who served under the GoodluckJonathan’s presidency noted that except Ndigbo secured the type of negotiations and understanding the South West had with major political parties in 1998 which made the zone produced the president in 1999, the South East may not get it in 2023.

Nwankwo, who was also former INEC commissioner, said it was only zoning that could end agitations and ensure peaceful transitions in the country.

The former minister told journalists in Abakaliki, that zoning had played major role in the political stability of Ebonyi State, where the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been in power since 1999.

However, the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB) has told those negotiating for a president of Igbo extraction in 2023 as panacea for the agitation for an independent state of Biafra to forget it, insisting that Biafra was non-negotiable.

He said the October 1 sit-at-home directive earlier restricted to the South East, South South and South West in solidarity with the Oduduwa nation agitation, had been extended to all states of the federation where Igbo reside.

“All Biafrans home and abroad are united in their resolve to lock Biafraland down on October 1 and no traitor can break our ranks or dent our resolve. All markets and business premises in Biafraland must remain close from 6am to 6pm on October 1. The same way, Biafran traders outside Biafraland should stay away from their shops and business environment on that day. All roads in Biafraland must be deserted. Every motor-park should be under lock and key, it must remain closed. Motorist, tricycle and motorcycle operators should keep-off all roads in Biafraland.

“More importantly, parents and guardians should not make the mistake of allowing their children to step outside or gather in large numbers as terrorists are planning a deadly attack on that very day. There should be no public event, processions or protests. Everybody in Biafran territory must remain indoors from dawn to dusk. All Biafrans must remain indoors to avoid becoming victims of stray bullets because Nigerian Army and Police will as usual be out in force looking for who to kill.

“People should boycott every activity in connection with the Nigeria independence anniversary because Nigeria has nothing to celebrate after 60 years of misery, poverty, state organised terrorism and death. Nigeria is held hostage by those who have more regard for their cows than human beings. So, there is nothing to celebrate. We must remember all victims of Fulani terrorism in our land and beyond.

“We advise all Biafrans and our sympathisers all over the world including our Oduduwa brothers and sisters to join us in observing this order. If you were indoors during COVID-19 lockdown for months and never died of hunger, staying at home for 12 hours on October 1 won’t in anyway hurt you but rather it will send a message to the whole world that we are tired of the pain, suffering and terrorism in Nigeria,” Powerful said.