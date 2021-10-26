From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari has urged foreign envoys in Nigeria to be guided by diplomatic practices to ensure that their activities remain within the limits of their profession.

He stated this, yesterday, while receiving Letters of Credence from the ambassadors of Japan, European Union, Burundi, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Cape Verde, France, Qatar and High Commissioners of Sierra Leone and Ghana.

The president in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, told the envoys that they were assuming diplomatic responsibilities in Nigeria at an interesting political period.

“Nigeria’s national elections are due in early 2023. The momentum for enhanced political activities is therefore expected to commence soon. The nature of our politicking often gives the impression of very rancourous engagements. It is the nature of politics here. Besides, democracy and related democratic activities in the build-up to elections are necessarily rowdy and very argumentative, but very much within the limits of freedom of action that the art of democracy permits. As you settle down in the face of these developments, it is my hope that you will also be guided by diplomatic practices, to ensure that your activities remain within the limits of your profession,” he said.

The president assured the newly accredited envoys that he looked forward to a more robust relationship with each of their countries.

He said Nigeria was open to more foreign direct investments in education, health, transportation and agricultural sectors, and would welcome improved bilateral relations, especially in wider trading and cultural contacts.

