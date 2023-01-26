From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Special Adviser to Mr Peter Obi on Technology and Strategic Alliances, Mr Valentine Ozigbo has debunked news that Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council has made moves to align with the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 election.

In a statement issued to the press, Mr Ozigbo who was also the 2021 governorship candidate of the PDP described the story as false aimed at derailing what he called the massive momentum of Obidients across Nigeria and worldwide who are rooting for a Peter Obi Presidency.

“The claims reported on a faceless online medium are completely false and without any basis. The Labour Party is fully committed to supporting its presidential candidate, His Excellency Peter Obi, and his vision for leading Nigeria out of its current travails.

“We firmly believe that Peter Obi is the best candidate for the presidency, with a track record of solid leadership and a clear plan for addressing the significant challenges facing our country.

“Mr Peter Obi has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the needs of the Nigerian people and has the experience and expertise needed to implement effective policies and bring about real change.

“It is disappointing that some elements within the PDP are spreading false rumours and engaging in underhanded tactics rather than focusing on a fair and open contest of ideas. This unprofessional conduct indicates their fear of fair competition and lack of confidence in their own candidate’s abilities,” Mr Ozigbo said.

On the likelihood of any candidate stepping down for the other, Ozigbo maintained that while he would not wish to join issues with either the Atiku or Tinubu campaigns, who he accused were circulating the fake news, that he would also not disrupt the current brickbats between the APC and PDP over allegations and counter allegations of corruption between them.

Ozigbo said he believed that Nigeria would have a clean break from its ugly past, adding that those alleged to be culpable in undermining the nation’s progress and the prosperity of the people should consider it needful to step aside for Peter Obi in the best interest of Nigeria’s future.

“In a civilized setting, and given the towering credentials and acceptability of Peter Obi, the wise thing for Atiku and Tinubu to do would have been to allow Peter Obi to go unopposed by honourably stepping down. But if they insist on continuing, they should be ready to accept their fate at the polls.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Obi remains the frontrunner in this 2023 race. His two main rivals continue to trail him in the pre-election polls. He is winning with all major demographic across Nigeria in every single poll conducted, even those commissioned by APC and PDP.

“Peter Obi is an enigma, a truly inspirational leader who has the backing of the Nigerian youth and all Nigerians who love our country and wish for the best.

“We will not be distracted by fake news and will continue to work tirelessly to promote Peter Obi’s candidacy and his plans for a better Nigeria.

“We call on all supporters of the Labour Party and all Nigerians to remain steadfast in this effort and reject the PDP’s efforts to subvert the democratic process and derail our pathway to the Presidency,” Ozigbo concluded.