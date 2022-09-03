From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Youths under the Nsukka Youths for Good Governance (NYGG) have warned Enugu politician, Chief Okey Ezea, against unwarranted attacks on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The group condemned Ezea’s recent diatribe where he described Governor Ugwuanyi as a failure, saying that there was no justification for such a statement.

In a statement on Friday, the Director General, NYGG and Convener of Nsukka Maga Rally for Peter Obi listed some outstanding projects executed by the Ugwuanyi administration across the state and in Enugu North Senatorial District.

“Below are the few mentioned impacts of our Governor to our zone. He dualized Opi/Nsukka road to a high standard. He constructed the very first fly over in Enugu State at popular T-Junction Abakpa Nike to ease the movement of our people to and from Enugu enroute Nsukka, to avoid traffic jams.

“He built and commissioned a state secretariat annex at Edeobala Nsukka for our people to have stress free with some of the government secretarial engagements. He built, enhanced and is about to commission a first class medical and applied medicine university at Igbo-ano.

“He also facilitated the creation of a polytechnic at Ohodo just to enhance education in our zone. He also built a federal college of education at Igbo-Etiti.

“In local governments like Igboeze North and Igboeze South and others, our amiable governor has been rehabilitating and reforming general hospitals and health centers to a quality standard.

“The governor has been able to construct over 700 rural roads. This is the first of its kind in the history of Enugu State. Our governor has done us proud by developing our zone to a much higher standard than he met it in 2015.

“Barr. Okey Ezea should tell Nsukka youths and the entire good people of the region one single thing he has done for Nsukka people, then we will listen to the lies he is spreading in the media.

“Barr. Okey Ezea should tell Nsukka youths why he is working so hard to treat Ike Ugwu unfairly by trying to rob him off his ticket in broad daylight? Why is he trying by every means to displace one of our youths who is the authentic winner of the Labour Party primary election for the Senate office?

“Nsukka youths cannot be deceived and we are not listening to the old man who is coming out to cash out as usual and return to his permanent residence.

“It is our stand that Okey Ezea cannot claim to be our new saviour by trying to rob the Youths off their mandate, by stealing what rightfully belongs to Ike Ugwu. Okey Ezea has lost the moral capacity to address Nsukka people and Nsukka youths whom he is working so hard to incite against the Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

“His callous comment has further exposed his personality as someone who believes that leadership position should be used to empower family and friends but unfortunately Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi believes more in providing the basic amenities that leadership requires than enriching his kinsmen.

“We want to make it loud and clear that Nsukka Youths for Good Governance (NYGG) will not support the senatorial ambition of Okey Ezea and we appeal to him to return the stolen mandate to the rightful owner before Nsukka land will rise against him. We would not want to go after Okey Ezea but if he fails to return the stolen mandate, then Nsukka youths may be forced to pay him a remarkable visit.”