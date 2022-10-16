From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Musa Kwankwaso, has cautioned Northern groups to stop endorsing political contenders using the region’s name, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Kwankwaso noted that such endorsement was a ridicule to the memories of Sir Ahmadu Bello, Sir Tafawa Balewa, Malam Aminu Kano, Sir Kashim Ibrahim, and J.S Tarka.

The Spokesman of the Presidential Campaign, Abdulmumin Jibrin Kofa, while reacting to a letter, dated October 14, 2022, and titled: ‘Re: Special Invitation to an Interactive Session,’ said he got an information from good authority that some groups in the North have been bought over to be endorsing different candidates because of the numerical strength of the region.

“We have credible information in our possession that shows that some people have been compromised and these people have concluded plans to turn the event into an endorsement platform for a particular candidate.

“We are therefore advising you not to do anything that will ridicule the legacies of Sir Ahmadu Bello and other famous Northern Leaders like Sir Tafawa Balewa, Malam Aminu Kano, Sir Kashim Ibrahim, and JS Tarka etc. by attempting to endorse an unpopular candidate at the expense of a more competent, more experienced and more credible one.

“We believe that it is very wrong for any group to clandestinely plan to endorse any candidate in the name of the North, especially when we have more than one candidate from our region. And our candidate enjoys more acceptability amongst the Northern masses and across the country than any other candidate.

“It is common knowledge that Nigerians especially Northerners will come out in mass to vote for him because of the trust they reposed in him, because of his track record, his competence, his empathy, educational qualification and his wealth of experience.”