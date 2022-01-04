By Lukman Olabiyi

Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has warned those behind the mega accord of 57 Civil Society Groups rooting for South West pro- restructuring presidential candidate in 2023 to stop using its name to gain political mileage.

Publicity Secretary of the group, Yinka Oguntimehin, in a statement, denied the involvement of Aare Gani Adams- led members of the OPC in the mega accord.

He said OPC was not among the 57 Yoruba groups that met in Lagos at the weekend to mobilise the South West for TAsiwaju Bola inubu, Yemi Osibajo or kayode Fayemi’s presidency.

“Including OPC’s name without specific name attached to the purported arrangement of 57 South West groups rooting for a South West presidential candidate was a fraud and illegal because we are not a party to a meeting. There was no visual or audio content of how, when or where the meeting was held,only for us to see the story in the papers.

“We are aware that when elections are approaching, some politicians usually use the OPC’s name to curry favours.There are some groups that are affiliates of political parties that usually make themselves available for politicians as at when due. Those groups masquerading as OPC members have no programmes or activities that they are known for. Even if anything happens in Yorubaland, you don’t hear their voices, except, occasionally, during elections or when they are paid to issue statements against us.