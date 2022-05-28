From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Acting National Chairman of Allied Peoples Movement, (APM), Rose Gyar has called on Nigerian women to stop waiting for inclusion into the major political parties before they could contest in elections.

Gyar, while speaking with journalists at an interactive session in Abuja, yesterday, said the major political parties are already saturated,so it would be difficult for them to get platforms.

Gyar stressed that Nigerian women can only be determinants in decision making if they learn to join political parties and grow in them.

“Women should join political parties because that is where the politicking start. When they are waiting to only contest, it will be difficult to get platforms for them to contest. But if they are part of the party’s administration,they can get enabling environment to contest elections.

“I am appealing to women to join political parties and they should not only limit their search for such inclusion with the major political parties. Those places are saturated,they should look for younger parties to create a space for themselves and grow along with the party,then we can also be determinants in decision making,she said.

Speaking on nation’s economy,she stated that the best way to irradiate poverty rate in the country is to establish a sustainable system that would grow with the MSMEs sector, which is part of the agenda of her party.

“I am an operator in the MSMEs and where ever I go, I go with the language. The best this country can do is to establish a sustainable system that can grow the MSMEs sector.

Gyar further added that she would be contesting for the space of the National Championship of her party,APM,when the registers trustees are ready.

