From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Permeant Secretary, Special Duties and Inter-government Affairs, Plateau State, Mr. Sunday Biggs has declared intention to contest for the 2023 governorship election in Plateau State.

Mr. Biggs disclosed this on Wednesday while declaring his intention at his home town in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State where he was received by a mammoth crowd.

He noted that he is the only aspirant among over 70 persons contesting for the 2023 governorship election that has worked closely with three Governors and technocrats that has great influence on developmental policies.

Biggs said he has the mental capacity and intellectual ability with requisite experience to lead the state to a better destination since he has worked with former Governor Joshua Dariye, Jonah David Jang and Governor Simon Lalong.

“I have been privileged to work with technocrats and public officers.

I make bold to say I have learned a lot from our leaders, past and present.

I have tapped from their wisdom, expertise and knowledge and equipped with experience to offer myself as the next Chief Servant leader of Plateau State.

“My work has made me interact with captains of industry, top technocrats, diplomats and a cross section of top political leaders of this country.

This has positioned me with the understanding and knowledge of issues and dynamics of developmental governance as well as social, economic and infrastructural re – engineering.

“It is based on this that my campaign mantra is anchored on: “TheBiggThingsComing” which speaks to the common yearnings and aspirations of most of our citizens in Plateau State.”

He explained that his campaign would be anchored on Peace and enhanced security, Agricultural development, Solid Minerals Development and Mining and Social Services and Critical infrastructure.

“I am very mindful of the place of women, children and people living with Disabilities. I did not mention them separately because I hold the view of our equality; the task now is to secure the ticket of our great party, the APC.” Biggs said if given the Mandate, he will present to the great people of Plateau State and all inclusive governance and a level playing ground where ethnicity and religion would not be used against any individual. The State Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Sylvanus Namang said the Governorship seat has eluded Mangu people for over 40 years and said it is time for them to unite and produce the next Governor in the state. Namang said Biggs has brought live into the APC and cautioned those who are thinking of defecting to other political parties to remained in the APC for prosperity of the state. He urged Mangu people to go out enmass for and participate in INEC registration to enable them exercise their franchise during the 2023 election.

Member representing Mangu North in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Abdul Yanga said he will work to ensure Mangu produce the next Governor.

He said Biggs is the only aspirant that is acceptable in Mangu and across the 17 Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC), Mangu Local Government Area, Ladan Abdullahi said with Sunday Biggs, Plateau people will not be disappointed in 2023.

He noted that Mangu Local Government is prepared to champion the course of Sunday Biggs to succeed Governor Simon Lalong in 2023.

Abdullahi said Biggs has the experience and the intellectual capacity to attract enduring development to Plateau State, having worked with former Governor Joshua Dariye, Jonah David Jang and now Governor Simon Lalong.

He explained that Biggs is the only Governorship aspirant in Plateau that understand the challenges of Plateau State and have the capacity to tackle them headlong.

The party chairman later presented Mr. Sunday Biggs to the people of Mangu and Plateau State for the 2023 governorship election.