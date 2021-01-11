From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Ahead of 2023 presidential election, a group known as Tinubu Support Group (TSG), has commenced lobbying for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

To this end, th group’s Head of Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, in a statement yesterday, urged organisations with like mind to register for proper coordination.

Johnson explained that, “Applicants for membership must be able to demonstrate that they are groups with formidable structure across all the states of the federation.

“TSG accepts both small and large organisations as members. More important than size is the stability, track record and strategic positioning of the applicants in relation to local or regional politics and social movements.

“Applicants need to have a legal identity as a non-profit organisation, voluntary association or cooperative society. They need to demonstrate that their activities promote the realisation of APC’s mission and Asiwaju Tinubu’s ideals.

“TSG will soon roll out modalities for engagement and proper coordination.”