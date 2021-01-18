From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A political organisation, Tinubu Support Group (TSG), has tackled the South West Caretaker Zonal Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Karounwi Oladapo, for claiming that APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu age, will affect his chances of becoming the president in 2023.

TSG Head of Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, in a statement, yesterday, accused Oladapo of being mischievous for saying Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, “is hugely favoured to get the 2023 APC ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Johnson said Tinubu is currently focused on helping President Buhari to deliver on his mandates.

“Without sentiments, Buhari is, no doubt, one of the greatest presidents Nigeria has ever had, yet he’s in his 70s.

“Saying that Asiwaju will soon be 70 and too old for the exalted office of the president is myopic.

“The United States of America, today, elected a president full of energy to make their nation great again, and we are still here thinking the problem of Nigeria is the age of our leaders. America president-elect, Joe Biden, is 78 years old.

“Look at Lagos today, it is a state everyone is proud to be identified with, this is happening because of the developmental blueprint made available by Tinubuy.

“I will advice him to be a good party man and stop all his antics to divide our great party,” he said.