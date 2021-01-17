From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A political organisation, Tinubu Support Group (TSG), has tackled the South West Caretaker Zonal Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Karounwi Oladapo, for claiming that age of the National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Tinubu, would affect his chances of becoming the president in 2023.

TSG Head of Media and Publicity, Oluwatosin Johnson, in a statement on Sunday, accused Oladapo of being mischievous for saying that Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi “is hugely favoured to get the 2023 APC ticket to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Johnson added that Tinubu is currently focused on helping President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver on his mandates.

“Without sentiments, President Muhammadu Buhari is no doubt one of the greatest Presidents Nigeria has ever had, yet he’s in his 70s.

“Saying that Asiwaju will soon be 70 and too old for the exalted office of the President is myopic.”

He argued that “the US today elected a President full of energy to make their nation great again, and we are still here thinking the problem of Nigeria is the age of our Leaders. President elect Joe Biden is 78 years old.

“Look at Lagos today, it’s a state everyone is proud to be identified with, this is happening because of the developmental blueprint made available by Asiwaju.

“I will advice him to be a good party man and stop all his antics to divide our great party.”