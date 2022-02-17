From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The National Coordinator, Arewa Support Group for Igbo President 2023, Mustpaha Imam, Thursday in Kano, advanced reasons the media must support and promote the consciousness of Nigerians towards the emergence of a President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

Addressing the media in Kano, he stated that Nigerians must think Igbo for the choice of the next occupant of the office of the President of Nigeria, saying that acting in the regard would satisfy the notion of equity, fairness and justice, which are the pillars of any successful society.

Imam affirmed that since the civil war, a Nigerian of Igbo extraction has never occupied the number one office adding that the time is apt for them to be so elected even as he stressed that the South East region has many competent politicians to deliver quality service to the country .

He recalled that in 1999, the entire Nigerian nation was mobilized to adopt a President of Yoruba extraction, a situation which brought about Olu Falae and Olusegun Obasanjo, two Yoruba men as the presidential candidates of the two leading political parties, adding that Nigerians can repeat the same gesture to the East

“In view of the above , we seek the support of the media, particularly media houses that are domiciled in the North to join hands with us in creating awareness about the need for an Igbo President in 2023 ” he stated.

“This organization cannot do it solely without the positive support of the media and we hope that together we shall achieve our desired goals, ”he stated.