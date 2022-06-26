From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmad Tinubu have rejected Adebayo Shittu as the Director General of Tinubu’s Campaign Council, saying that he has little or no national spread to lead the candidate to victory in 2023 election.

A statement by the leader of support group under the auspices of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje advised that Shittu should limit himself to the position of APC State leader in Oyo State.

“To say the bitter truth loudly and clearly, Barr. Adebayo shittu does not deserve to be either the Director-General or any kind of national leadership in Tinubu’s Presidential Campaign Structure. lt has to be a rumour or he is obviously parading himself in a self-appointed position; if not, that would be a combination of all kinds of injustice, including social, political and ideological injustice.

“As we all know that we are still seriously in need of Almighty God interventions, with Barrister Adebayo Shittu as our campaign Director I am seriously afraid.

“If the bitter truth has to be said loudly and clearly, then Barr. Adebayo Shittu deserves recognition only as one of the political leader in Oyo State, but definitely neither as the Director-General nor in any other national leadership position in the Tinubu presidency campaign structures; even though he is a latecomer to Asiwaju’s presidential campaign Programmes that have been ongoing for some years, he is equally welcome to participate and contribute to the campaign like every other APC leader and member.

“Almighty God does not reward any how, He rewards base on merit and deserves, dear Sir take it easy you are not deserving that position, even you, you knows better. If you eventually get it, it will be unlawful to you, because you did not deserve it,

“It has to be a rumour that he was appointed or he is apparently parading himself in his self-appointed position, because no one would be allowed to come belatedly and then suddenly hijack the leadership of Asiwaju’s presidential campaign support groups that have been working for him for the past several years during which time your contributions and public participation were no where to be found; any combination of injustice (social, political and or ideological) is not what the Jagaban of Borgu stands for, because he has promised not to disappoint his true supporters, and that his leadership institutes appropriate reward systems.

“Therefore, it is still too early in the presidential campaign for hijackers to show themselves; the Tinubu Presidency Mass Movement is allergic to any form of unsolicited take-overs”. The statement said.