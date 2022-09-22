By Chinelo Obogo

The State Publicity Secretaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West geopolitical zone have congratulated Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on his appointment as the South West Coordinator for the Tinubu/Shetima Presidential Campaign Council.

At a meeting in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, on Wednesday, the APC image makers resolved to “explore the advantages inherent in unity and cohesion, to maximize potentials in the interest of the party and its candidates.”

In a statement issued and signed by the Secretary of the Conference of APC Publicity Secretaries in South West Zone, Alex Kalejaye, the body commended the appointment of Akeredolu and promised to cooperate with the Zonal Director General and other stakeholders to ensure overwhelming victory of the party in the South West in the forthcoming elections.

“We acknowledge the vocal and consistent push for the party to zone the presidency to the Southern Nigeria by Akeredolu and all other governors and party leaders from the zone. The appointment of Akeredolu, therefore, does not come to us as a surprise. We see it as strikingly appropriateness, and of strategic values,” the statement added.

The spokespersons called for “issue-based campaigns, devoid of fake news and hate speech, to enhance peace and harmonious relationship among ethnic leaders and stakeholders across board in the overall interest of Nigeria.”

To steer its affairs, the meeting unanimously endorsed the spokesman for APC in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye as the Zonal Coordinator, while Alex Kalejaye of Ondo State will serve as the Secretary.

The meeting also acknowledged the parental role of the Conference of APC State Publicity Secretaries (CAPS) and promised to work in one accord with the State Publicity Secretaries of our party in all other zones of the federation.