No fewer than 5,000 youths drawn from the South West , yesterday, gave their support to River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to vie for the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The youths, who are members of PDP, urged the leadership of the party to pick Wike as a running mate for whoever emerged its presidential candidate for the 2023 poll.

The youths, under the auspices of the South West Youths Coalition (SWYC), in a statement in Lagos by its Convener, Akeem Adebomojo, said Wike’s choice would be a perfect arrangement that would brighten the party’s chance to wrestle power from the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

“We urge our great party to ensure that Governor Nyeson Wike is fielded as a vice presidential candidate and running mate to whoever emerged presidential candidate come 2023. We came to this conclusion, after a painstaking consideration of the indices that led to the party’s defeat in the 2019 presidential election, despite the glaring failure of the Buhari/APC led administration. Looking at the geographical spread of our party today, South South is the only zone out of the six geopolitical zones of the federation that is totally PDP.

“Also, there is no gainsaying that Wike has done excellently well in Rivers State such that he has been able to relegate the APC to the precipice which the unfortunate party really belongs. Aside the fact that Rivers State is religiously PDP, the unprecedented, admirable and sterling performance of Governor Wike has endeared the hearts of many Nigerians to the ‘general’ of the PDP and placed the South South as a stronghold of our great party.

“Politically, Rivers State has voted PDP in all elections since 1999 and the state has become a force to reckon with in determining the outcome of presidential polls in the country. A case in point is that in 2011, former President Goodluck Jonathan won comfortably with 1.8 million votes in the state and this was the highest total gained sub nationally that year.”