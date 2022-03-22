Gov. Bala Muhammad of Bauchi state on Sunday hosted his Sokoto state counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki to a consensus building initiative among aspirants of Northern extraction for the position of President under the aegis of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The trio, all seeking the nomination of the PDP to run for the seat of Nigeria’s President, met for about two and half an hours in Government House, Bauchi.

At the close of the meeting they posited that it is their considered resolution that against the backdrop of the failure of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide good governance, all those seeking to be President under the PDP should unite and rally round one candidate.

The triumvirate from the three geopolitical zones in the Northern part of the country- North-Central, North-East and North-West also agreed that at a later date they will visit former President Atiku Abubakar, himself another presidential aspirant from the North, to brief him on the outcome of their brainstorm.

Saraki who briefed journalists after the meeting said: “we appreciate that all of us have shown ambition but only one person could lead.”

“For this reason, we decided that we should all embrace consensus going forward in order to make things easier for our party’s stability,” Saraki stated.

He pointed out that their convergence, taking cognizance of the sorry state of the country and its people, which the APC is not ready to alleviate, are convinced that the PDP must lead the way in the March to rescue the country in 2023.

He asserted that although all of them seeking the numero uno position are all qualified to contest, “we are ready to sacrifice our ambitions.”

“We have agreed to put our heads together and see how best to provide leadership and direction for this country, its unity, stability and progress.

“These are more important than our individual ambitions, thus the need for us to work together,” he emphasized.

“Today is momentous. The PDP is ready because what is important is Nigeria. Whatever we do, Nigeria should come first,” the former Senate President further added.

While Governor Tambuwal was accompanied by the former Deputy Governor of Zamfara state, Barrister Mahdi Aliyu Gusau and a Chieftain of the PDP in Sokoto state, Engr Bello Suleiman, Saraki came along with the former national Chairman of the PDP,

Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje and others.

The Deputy Governor of Bauchi state, Engr Baba Tela was also present at the press briefing.