From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal has promised to give special consideration to women if elected president.

Tambuwal, who made the promise, at a meeting with PDP women leaders in Abuja, solicited for the support of the women towards his presidential bid.

The Sokoto governor noted that he ensured that his administration made girl child education a priority, stating that he has always protected the interest of women.

According to him, “when I came on board, there were only one female permanent secretary, today we have four. There was never a time we had women councilors in the state, today in each local government we have three.

“When you come to party issues, we have complied with the constitutional provisions of our party of 35% of women in the state exco, 35% of women in each of the 33 local government exco and 35% of women in each of 244 election wards”.

“We sent a second batch of students to Ukraine and Sudan, 200 students to go and study medical sciences, 35% to 40% of them are girls. I stated this story to give you an idea of the deal that will be coming to the Nigerian women, when by the grace of God, we form government of the PDP in 2023 and by his grace under my leadership.

“We established the first female education board in the state with a mandate to promote girl child education. We are establishing three very solid Girls Science Academy, one in each of the senatorial districts of the state with a capacity to take 2,500 girls in boarding houses”.

Furthermore, Tambuwal stated that during his tenure as speaker of the House of Representatives, a women headed key committees such as Foreign Affairs, Aviation, Environment amongst others.

“I can assure you that we exceeded the 35% quota for women, serving in the leadership of committees in the House of Representatives because of our conviction that our women can do even better.

“I assure you that we have a very serious respect and consideration for the women folk and we believe in your capacities”, he stated.