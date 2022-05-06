From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has promised to run an inclusive government, if elected as president in the 2023 general elections.

Tambuwal stated this, during a consultative meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee ( NWC), on Friday, in Abuja.

The Sokoto governor, who said he was at the PDP secretariat to inform the party leadership of his intentions to contest the May 28/29 presidential primary of the opposition, noted that he has the requisite experience to lead the country.

According to him, the country is itching towards a failed and needs a leader with know how and right temperament to pull Nigeria back from the precipice. Tambuwal noted that if the PDP fields him as its presidential candidate for the next election, he would the election convincingly for the opposition party.

“In Nigeria today, we are looking for leadership with the right temperament. Temperament is key and important going forward in this country. And we must have a leadership that will bring everybody around the table and discuss about the problem of Nigeria.

“Is it structural? Is it about restructuring? Is it about the economy. Is it about power. Whatever it is Chairman, I assure you that when we get there, we shall go back to those days of the PDP where we’ll be having sectoral interactions, on agriculture, on the economy, on power, on whatever, on health on education. Not a situation where ASUU will be left to be on strike for this long.

“And I believe that if the PDP should at the end of the day give me ticket of the party, by His grace, we will win the elections convincingly, because I am that bridge that Nigerians need as of today. A bridge between the old and the young, and the bridge that will now continue to reconnect very part of this country. I believe I have all of those qualities,” he stated.

