From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A member of the Sokoto State Executive Council, Hon. Dahiru Yusuf Yabo has described the administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as youth-friendly that has encouraged youth into politics.

Dahiru made this assertion during the presentation of two Peugeot cars and 28 motorcycles to the executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party in Yabo/Shagari Federal Constituency of the state.

The items were donated by Hon. Umar Yusuf Yabo, an aspirant seeking to represent the constituency in the House of Representatives in the forthcoming general election.

The Commissioner said since the inception of the governor in 2015, he has continued to prioritize youths’ economic and political independence. “If you look at his cabinet, there are lots of youths holding key positions. He has really helped Sokoto youth to grow in politics.”

Yabo noted that the entrance of the aspirant into politics is an evidence of investing in youth to be both economic and political independence under Tambuwal’s administration.

State Chairman of the party, Hon. Bello Goronyo commended the aspirant for the gesture and urged others to emulate him.

“We will remain very grateful to you and others like you, who wish to contribute to the development of our party in the state,” he added.

He said the party will give its teeming followers equal opportunities to purchase forms for elective positions as guided by the party’s constitution and manifesto.

“This is to ensure we get the best hands that can handle the required needs of the society and address our collective interests as we desire,” he said.

The donor, who holds a traditional title of Dan Majek Yabo, said that the gesture was part of his commitment to support the party’s leaders in his Constituency in discharging their duties.

He announced that people of the Constituency need the best representation at the National Assembly, as such; I will be vying for the seat in the House of Representatives.

He also announced that, the two PDP Chairmen will be given Peugeot 406 each, with N20,000, while Ward chairmen, youths and women leaders each will go home with a motorcycle and N5,000, respectively,” he said.

The aspirant however commended the State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for his support to the youth development in the state, and promised to provide good leadership if elected.