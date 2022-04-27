From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

No fewer than eleven commissioners including the state deputy governor have resigned their various portfolios in Sokoto state.

In a statement released by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Muhammad Bello said the affected Commissioners tendered their resignation letter to pursue their political aspirations ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

On the list includes the deputy governor, Hon. Manir Muhammad Dan Iya, who overseers of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Sa’idu Umar and the Chief of Staff, Mukhtar Umar Magori.

The Commissioner were of Ministries of Finance, Environment, Youths and Sports, Lands and Housing; as well as Careers and Security: Hon. Abdussamad Dasuki, Hon. Sagir Bafarawa, Hon. Bashir Gorau, Hon. Aminu Bala Bodinga and Col. Garba Moyi (rtd) respectively.

The rest were Commerce, Works, Water Resources, Solid Minerals and Religious Affairs: Hon. Bashir Gidado, Hon. Salihu Maidaji, Hon. Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Hon. Abubakar Maikudi Ahmad and Hon. Abdullahi Maigwandu.