From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Second Republic politician, Tanko Yakasai has criticised the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar Daruk for encouraging Northerners to vote for their own in the 2023 presidential elections.

Tanko. in a chat with some journalists in Kano ,Thursday, lamented that a similar statement was made by a former Minister of Agriculture,and Rursl Development, Sani Zango Daura, a few days ago.

Tanko condemned both statements , saying they were retrogressive, unpopular and capable of undermining the advancements so far recorded in the political space.

He insisted that Nigeria has exited from the politics of tribalism and ethnicity of the recent past and is walking on a path of nationalism, saying the tribe and region of a candidate should no longer affect his chances before the electorate.

He appealed to all Nigerians to join him in condemning this negative and dangerous attempt to turn back the history of the country

He also decried attempts by politicians to recruit some traditional rulers to further their ambitions while appealing to traditional rulers to jealously guard their neutrality.

He charged politicians to ensure that their campaigns are issued based and targeted at bringing about the best candidate for Nigerians even as he confessed that so far campaigns have been peaceful and hope- raising to patriotic and peace loving Nigerians.