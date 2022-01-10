From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As the preparations ahead of the 2023 general elections gathers momentum, the Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has called on politicians to eschew politics of hatred and play the game such that it will promote national unity and cohesion.

Kunini, who made the call on Monday at the resumption of plenary after the yuletide, said that the state Governor Darius Ishaku has accented to all bills passed by the house, making the Ninth Assembly the most productive in the history of the House even with over a year to go.

While cautioning politicians against conducts that would cause violence in the polity, he assured that though political activities may take the better of the year, the members would remain relentless in ensuring that the people of the state get the best legislation they deserve.

The speaker urged all the revenue generating agencies in the state to brace up to meet their targets as captured in the 2022 budget and gave assurance that the House would dutifully embark on routine oversight functions to monitor the implementation of the budget to ensure it is implemented to the letter.

He commended members for their vision and steadfastness “making even enemies of the state to give kudos to the 9th assembly for achieving these unprecedented feats in the history of this hallow chamber right since 1992”.