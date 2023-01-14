From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government to award scholarship to three best young scientists to studying in any of the Nigerian universities from first degree to Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) level.

The Minister of State, Science, Technology and Innovation, Henry Ikoh stated this at a press briefing,in Abuja, yesterday ahead of the 2023 EXPO.

Ikoh said the best scientists would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday 16th January, at the opening ceremony of the five day event.

According to the Minister objectives of the Expo, includes: “to encourage interactions between Researchers, Innovators and Investors with a view to commercializing research results, inventions and innovation from Nigeria’s research and tertiary institutions, To bring to the fore, the capabilities of Nigerian scientists, engineers, Inventors/Innovators in contributing to economic diversification of Nigeria, Promote collaboration among research institutions and researchers/investors and facilitate the growth of indigenous manufacturing hinged on STI”

The Minister further explained that it would ensure support for technology transfer promotion initiative and fast track the implementation of the National Science, Technology and Innovation Road Map 2030″

He added that the National Road Map if fully implemented will make Nigeria to be self-reliant and become an export driven nation in the next seven years, stressing that this can only happens “if we explore new opportunities in the STI sector to drive economic growth”

On the theme of the forth coming 2023 Technology Expo, the Minister said “it is important that we create an enabling environment for innovation and invention. This includes among others, providing access to funding, creating a culture of Innovation within government and private organisations as well as encouraging collaboration between the public and private sectors

“One of the main highlights of the Expo will be Innovation Exhibitions, which will feature cutting-edge technologies and products developed by Nigerian investors, Innovators, researchers and start-ups” Ikoh said

Ikoh explained that other benefits includes: to provide an opportunity for participants to learn about the latest Innovations and to network with others, Investors and Researchers forum and special focus on R&D commercialization with a number of sessions and workshops to the topic slated for discussion.

“At the opening ceremony, there will be presentation of the three Best Young Scientists of Nigeria, 2023 to Mr President for Presidential handshake. Mr President annually grants scholarship to these scientists to study any science course of their choice in any of our universities from First Degree up to PhD levels.

“There will also be presentation of awards to outstanding Research and Development products at the closing ceremony on Friday, 20th, January, 2023”