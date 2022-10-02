From Rose Ejembi and Scholastica Joseph, Makurdi

The governorship candidate of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Benue state, Mr Joseph Waya, has called on eligible voters to be wise in exercising their franchise come 2023 by voting out political office holders who misrepresented the people.

Joseph Waya made this call in his goodwill message on Nigeria’s 62 independence anniversary, made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

While noting that the dawn of a new day usually signifies a beginning of new expectations and fulfilment of dreams, the APGA guber candidate said it was his prayers and expectations that Nigeria will become brighter and better country where the expectations of it’s people are met through good governance and sound decision-making processes that consider the diversity of the nation.

He therefore appealed to all country men, women and children not to lose hope in the country but “show unfetted commitment in the electoral process by ensuring that all political office holders that misrepresented them are voted out in the 2023 general elections across the country.

He appeal to the people not to mortgage their future for a plate of porridge saying “This ugly trend of politicking must stop. It has never brought us any good rather it has plunged our country deep and deep into the abyss of despair.”

He lamented what he called “high level of nepotism, political ineptitude and insensitivity across the country where the sanctity of human life is abused, the dignity of labour jettisoned overboard and dishonesty and theft celebrated,” and harped on the need to rise above the social ills and rebuild the country.

He emphasized the need for Nigerians come together, regardless of political party affiliations, to oust those whose common good is to exploit using political party platforms saying “Enough is enough. Let’s choose credible candidates across all political parties to represent us in the different elections in the country.”

Waya explained that his debut into partisan politics is on account of a divine call to rescue the Benue people from further drift into despair.

He said “As we celebrate our 62 years of independence, I call on eligible voters to exercise their civic responsibilities with wisdom and tack to avoid the traps of money bags and political merchants.”

The APGA guber candidate also enjoined all Nigerians, to remember as they celebrate, those in Internally Displaced people’s, IDP, camps, the hungry, out-of-school children, unemployed youths, kidnapped victims in the dens of their captors and all suffering on account of maladministration.