From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

National Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 2023 Presidency under the auspices of Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje has said that there is frustration in Tinubu’s camp occasioned by people who are allegedly benefiting from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) without contributing to the foundation of the party.

Comrade Alawuje in a statement made available to Reporters on Sunday said that there was speculation making the round that a non foundation member of the APC may emerge presidential flag bearer of the party at the forthcoming primaries election at the detriment of the founding fathers of the party.

He said if it happened to be a reality at the end of the day that a non foundation member of the party emerged, it will be a big shame on the leadership of the party.

He said, “At the state level of the party, many of our colleagues with whom we started together have been frustrated out of the party.

“We the members of APC love both Buhari and Tinubu. And, after winning the presidency for Buhari two times, as long as Tinubu is interested, we love him and we are not going to withdraw our love and support for him until he succeeds despite the frustration in Tinubu’s camp.

“Why has APC become a party where those who brought victory to the party will be disappointed or will now be lobbying to benefit from the same party? How will APC become a party where the founding fathers will be begging those they defeated or threw out of power in 2014/15 to get favours from the same party.

“Will it not be a big shame on us should a non foundation member emerge the next Nigerian president after President Muhammadu Buhari?

“We pray to Almighty God to assist Tinubu and make him triumph over all the injustices against him. May He give Jagaban the wisdom to navigate, overcome and cage the evils and the injustices within his camp.