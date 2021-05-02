From John Adams, Minna

Former commissioner for information, culture and tourism in Niger state, Jonathan Vatsa, has said unless the current security situation is addressed, Nigerians should not expected any election in 2023

He warned that should government decide to go ahead with election despite worsening security challenges, such election would never been admitted as credible.

Vatsa stated this in a statement in Minna, yesterday, titled: “As the nation bleed, can Nigerians have a credible elections in 2023.”

He expressed worry that the entire country was submerged in one form of insecurity or the other with attendant loss of lives and that the government appears overwhelmed.

“No part of this country today is safe; people are being killed like flies. They have abandoned their ancestral homes for fear and have no hope of returning back soon.”

Vatsa, former publicity secretary for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State said until security challenges is addressed and peace restored to towns and villages, any attempt to conduct election in 2023 would amount to deceit.

“Nigerians will know that such elections will never be credible. It will amount to sitting in one place and writing results and the people will definitely resist such manipulation. But the truth is that this government cannot afford not to conduct a credible elections in 2023 because without free, fair and credible elections, APC wouldn’t have being in power today. If for nothing, we must give Nigerians a credible elections devoid of any deceit and foul play.”

He listed Niger State as one state that no credible can be conducted without addressing the issue of banditry which has brought the state to its knee.

“Right now six or seven out of the 25 local government areas of the state are under siege from bandits. The state is overwhelmed with this situation and nobody is listening to the governor. So if you want to conduct elections in these affected communities where are the voters.”