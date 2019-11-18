Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate has dismissed claims that it has introduced moves to elongate the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari. It said such claims were unfounded and untrue.

It said the hate speech Bill which is being tied to the move, is not meant to cage Nigerians and pave the way for President Buhari to run for another term in office.

The Bill tagged: “National Commission for the Prohibition of Hate Speeches”, scaled first reading on the floor of the Senate last week. The Bill is sponsored by Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, who doubles as Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate.

Acting Senate spokesman, Godiya Akwashiki, while addressing newsmen, debunked claimed that the Bill was a precursor to a Bill to hand over a third term to President Buhari.

He said the Bill was privately sponsored and can therefore not represent the position of the Senate. He urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours and allow the upper legislative chamber to perform its work.

Details later…