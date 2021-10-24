From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon James Faleke, has declared that the former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, deserves the offer of the first refusal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during the official inauguration of steering committees at the state level by the Tinubu Support Group, in Abuja yesterday, Faleke described Asiwaju Tinubu as the man with the magic wand to lead the country out of the woods.

Titled “Run, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu,” Faleke said: “It is not often that history nurtures a particular person to fit into the need of a particular time. Our party is therefore lucky that it does not need to go on a wild goose chase for the man to fly our party’s flag in these challenging times; a time when the Presidency of Nigeria must go to the person who can continue, to end banditry, crush kidnappers and engage separatists so that our people can live in peace and prosperity. This is a man who will use his financial wizardry to further the gains of economic transformation.

