From Sola Ojo, Kaduna
As political gladiators getting ready for the next national election, a northern group, Arewa Grand Alliance has called for an Igbo-led presidency come 2023.
To this group, giving the Southeast collective support to produce the Nigerian next president was in the interest of justice, equity and fairness to all regions in the country.
President, Arewa Grand Alliance, Idris Inuwa in a statement further said it could only be fair for the North, Southwest and Southsouth to rally support for the southeast region to produce the next president.
Inuwa said, “as concern Northern patriots that are concious of our individual and collective rights to free association and in the spirit of Justice, equity, fairness and balance egalitarian society, we owe it a duty to bare our minds on national issues.
“The North has produced the President several times, the Southwest and Southsouth had also been at the helms of affairs, hence, the need to give the Southeast (Igbo) the opportunity to produce the president come 2023.
“Arewa Grand Alliance as an umbrella body of associations and community base organizations spread across the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), we are determined to build a solid foundation for political awareness and promotion of peace, unity, discipline, declare her support for Igbo presidency.
“We have consulted widely with leaders of thoughts, political observers and after series of meetings with organizations and associations on Wednesday February 17, 2021 in Kaduna. After taking a critical look at the problems and political situation of our dear country Nigeria, we believe that Southeast-led presidency is the only solution to our political problems.
“We are open to ideas and collaboration with other progressives who share the same aspiration as us. The struggle should not be looked at as an Igbo agenda.
“We are now calling on the family, friends, progressives and all genuine lovers of democracy in Nigeria and diaspora to join us towards achieving this noble and patriotic call in seeing that Southeast President emerges come 2023”, he said.
When is time for Hausa presidency? When is Kanuri presidency? When is Tiv presidency? When is presidency of northern natives? The so-called Arewa Grand Alliance are defeated fulani criminals. The era defeated fulani criminals insulted intelligence of this territory natives is over and gone forever.
90% of the governors, NASS members, traditional rulers etc. of the north are fulani criminals from Guinea. From Ahmadu Bello to Buhari are fulani criminals from Guinea. Fulani criminals which are foreigners in the north and are not up to 0.1% population of the north.
Fulani criminals from Guinea used the fraud nickname fulani caliphate with its emirates to dominate northern natives politically since 1804, used northern natives to dominate southern natives politically since 1960 and stole wealth of this territory natives, frustrated economic developments of this territory natives to make this territory natives poor and keep them under fulani rulership.
Anyone who wants to be president of Nigeria must win 24 states. Igbos have only five states. Fulani criminals from Guinea used the fraud nickname fulani caliphate with its emirates to control the 19 states of the north and Abuja. By so doing, decides who’s the president, governors, NASS members etc. and must implement policies of fulani caliphate. Policies of fulani caliphate which is to keep this territory natives under fulani rulership. In other words, any Igbo man or woman who wants to be president of Nigeria must need support of fulani caliphate with its emirates for the 19 states of the north and must implement policies of fulani caliphate. Policies of fulani caliphate which is to keep this territory natives under fulani rulership. By so doing, the person is not Igbo president, he or she is fulani president.
Don’t we have governors, NASS members in Igboland of south east? Do they implement policies of Igbos? They implement policies of fulani caliphate as products of fulani caliphate. By so doing, they’re not Igbo governors, NASS members etc. They’re fulani governors, NASS members etc. The same applies to all other native tribes of this territory.
We this territory natives who owns the land and are more than 99% population of this natives territory have defeated the more than 200 years fraud nickname fulani caliphate with its emirates in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, Middle Belt Republic. Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north will be traditional rulers, religious leaders, political office holders etc. over their God given native lands under their sovereign states. Southern natives will have democratic capacity under their sovereign states to fix their lands, economies.
Defeated fulani criminals and their thugs nickname herdsmen, military, police etc. must be eliminated on every inch of the six sovereign states. It is bloody engagement of man to man, fight to finish in Sokoto.
Every community, town, city of this territory natives must be fully armed now, Slaughter defeated fulani criminals and their thugs nickname herdsmen, military, police etc. from all directions and take their weapons, Burn Down their barracks etc. and take their weapons for existence securities and freedom of this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics.
Any community, town, city of this territory natives which do not get fully armed now, do not eliminate defeated fulani criminals and their thugs nickname herdsmen, military, police etc, will be victims of the enemy. Only the Sword decides.