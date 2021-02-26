As political gladiators getting ready for the next national election, a northern group, Arewa Grand Alliance has called for an Igbo-led presidency come 2023.

To this group, giving the Southeast collective support to produce the Nigerian next president was in the interest of justice, equity and fairness to all regions in the country.

President, Arewa Grand Alliance, Idris Inuwa in a statement further said it could only be fair for the North, Southwest and Southsouth to rally support for the southeast region to produce the next president.

Inuwa said, “as concern Northern patriots that are concious of our individual and collective rights to free association and in the spirit of Justice, equity, fairness and balance egalitarian society, we owe it a duty to bare our minds on national issues.

“The North has produced the President several times, the Southwest and Southsouth had also been at the helms of affairs, hence, the need to give the Southeast (Igbo) the opportunity to produce the president come 2023.

“Arewa Grand Alliance as an umbrella body of associations and community base organizations spread across the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), we are determined to build a solid foundation for political awareness and promotion of peace, unity, discipline, declare her support for Igbo presidency.

“We have consulted widely with leaders of thoughts, political observers and after series of meetings with organizations and associations on Wednesday February 17, 2021 in Kaduna. After taking a critical look at the problems and political situation of our dear country Nigeria, we believe that Southeast-led presidency is the only solution to our political problems.

“We are open to ideas and collaboration with other progressives who share the same aspiration as us. The struggle should not be looked at as an Igbo agenda.

“We are now calling on the family, friends, progressives and all genuine lovers of democracy in Nigeria and diaspora to join us towards achieving this noble and patriotic call in seeing that Southeast President emerges come 2023”, he said.