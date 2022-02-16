From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

National Youths Union (NYU), has reawakened the consciousness of Nigerian youths to their chances of reclaiming the lost glory of Nigeria in the 2023 general elections.

The youth association exposed its members to what it will take for them reclaim Nigeria from current sets of political leaders that have worsened the situation in Nigeria.

NYU President, Comrade Chinonso Obasi, who gave the charge at the first non-elective convention of the organization held in Abuja, on Wednesday, said that it will take determination and commitment to salvage Nigeria from the clutches of aged political leaders who have led the country for decades.

He, thus, advised the youths to vehemently resist any political party that will present candidate above the age of 60 for any political office in the 2023 general elections, and demand greater opportunities for participation of younger people in the political circle.

He said: “The 2023 general election is a golden opportunity for Nigerian youths to take a stand and reclaim the country. It is our time to make or mar our chances of engendering inclusive and purposeful governance.”

He, however, explained that non-elective convention in Abuja with the theme “Towards Effective Youth Inclusion in Nigeria’s Governance” was the coming together of delegates from the 774 local government areas of the country and it was intended to affirm the pioneer leadership role of NYU and examine issues of socioeconomic developments in the country, especially as they affect young people.

Obasi who is former NANS President observed that Nigeria has witnessed unprecedented backwardness, perhaps, due to the age of the ideas of its political leaders and other functionaries, hence the NYU convention to build the capacity and confidence of the youths to participate in the 2023 electoral process.

Obasi highlighted the successes as well as the failure of the President, Muhammadu Buhari, particularly the disconnect between him and the youths, and other promises made in 2015 to better the lives of Nigerians which he failed to fulfill.

He said: “The present socioeconomic disaster in the country, without doubt, has direct bearing on the stunted leadership vision, which continues on the path of trying to solve today’s problems with old strategies.

“There is not only much suffering in the land due to insecurity and declining standard of living, but also, citizens continue to lament over the wanton killings, abductions, robberies, rape and ritual murders.

“The situation has become so bad that many people, within and outside Nigeria are wondering whether Nigeria still have a government in place. Although the government is doing its best to address the challenges but it has been overwhelmed by the problems simply because of the age of the ideas of its functionaries.”

He, therefore, advised the delegates to prevail on political parties to present younger people in next year’s election that would be able to engineer changes in socioeconomic and political space.

He said the convention unanimously agreed that, as minimum criteria, the next President of Nigeria must be below 60 years of age and should be prepared to show by his antecedents especially how he has reflected or factored youths in his leadership vision and accomplishments.

“We shall in the next few weeks begin an aggressive voter registration campaign such that same way Nigerian youths waved the national flag as its symbol of resistance and call for renewal during the #EndSARS protest, every of our member should arm him/herself with a Permanent Voter Card (PVC).

“This march for Freedom From Political Oppression (FFPO) campaign would get down to all the 774 LGAs of the country. We shall also task aspiring leaders on their blueprint for addressing insecurity, hunger, lack of educational and health facilities in the country and demand interface with aspiring leaders and subject them to debates and discussions aimed at bringing out the best and demarketing the old,” he said.