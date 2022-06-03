From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A Presidential Aspirant under the Platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has said that Nigerian government is to be blamed for prolonged shades of insecurity in the country, adding it is a measure used to distract the masses while they loot the resources.

Prince Adewole Adebayo made this known, on Thursday, in Abuja, while giving a lecture on the “Economic Imperatives for Sustainable Nigeria.”

Prince Adebayo said “The reason why Boko Haram bodies are walking around is because those integral political entities, have allowed the rest of the country to them.

“If the president of Nigeria wants to eradicate Boko Haram in 20 days, he will eradicate Boko Haram in 20 days; if he does not want bandits in seven days, there will be no bandits. If the President of Nigeria doesn’t want one chance in Abuja. There will be no one chance in Abuja in five days”

Adebayo lamented that Nigeria has continued to face massive developmental challenges over time hence the need to vote for credible leaders that can solve technical issues to diversify the economy, address insufficient infrastructure, and build strong and effective institutions.

He further urged the youths to get involved in all political activities noting that every Nigerian has the potential and is saddled with the responsibility to fight poverty.

While explaining the reason for his choice of party, Adebayo said he only agreed to run under the platform of the Social Democratic Party because of the party’s level of transparency and good record that is void of corruption.

The SDP presidential aspirant pointed out that Nigeria was first registered as an economic entity, before it became a political entity adding that it was incorporated in London as economic space by the Royal Niger Company (RNC) and was secured with the West African Frontier Force (WAFF) before its transmutation to a political entity.

He said everything centered around the security and safety of the political and economic entity of Nigeria, thus, any solution to insecurity was sufficient to kick start a change which the 2023 election provided Nigerians in its usual four year cycle for elections.

He noted that it was very disappointing to many Nigerians that people who bought form to change the narrative quitted to remain ministers in a failed system that confronted the challenge.

Adebayo insisted that Nigeria has huge resources that makes her people wealthy even at birth but lack of intelligent leadership enmeshed with character and value to turn things around has been the problem.

He, therefore,urged Nigerians to be ready to partner with a vision that will lift the nation by reworking the concepts of state following the dictates and expectation of the Nigerian Constitution as against leaving the nation to being run as an economic entity set to serve the interest of the few persons in power.