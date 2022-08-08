From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The National Coordinator of Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidency under the auspices of Disciples of Jagaban, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje has said that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a passionate democratic, not a desperate politician like others.

Comrade Alawuje stated this in reaction to Senator Dino Melaye’s verbal attack on Tinubu, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who Melaye accused of desperation to become Nigeria’s leader.

Former Kogi Senator had recently said that Tinubu sees the office of President as an entitlement after supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to win elections in 2015 and 2019.

Melaye made these statements in a video which he posted on his Facebook page penultimate Saturday.

The former lawmaker was similarly reacting to the spokesperson of Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo’s attack on Atiku, saying the PDP candidate has no experience to govern Nigeria, since he hasn’t held any executive position in the past, except an assistant or a deputy.

He added that the standard bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is more experienced being an executive governor of Anambra state.

According to Melaye: “He (Tinubu) sees it (presidency) as a retirement benefit for supporting Buhari. Atiku is running on credentials, not running for entitlement”.

However, Comrade Alawuje who described Tinubu as a passionate democrat said Nigeria shouldn’t expect less of such watery allegation from Atiku’s camp where a “spent force and a toothless bulldog” is chosen as the spokesman, saying, “We all know Dino can only bark, he can’t bite.

“What the public wants to know about your principal Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is what has he done positively to his people, his state and the nation as a Vice President, so they can know the market you want to sell to the public.

“Tinubu is Nigeria’s next president even your principal is quite aware of this.

“Like principal, like his boy, you are both bad products that we cannot even wish be sold to our enemies, how much more our dear country, Nigeria

“If I may ask, who among the duo sees presidency as life entitlement. Is it Atiku who has contested for the same position at five different occasions and kept losing or Tinubu who is just contesting presidency for the first time?. Alawuje stated.

He advised Atiku to conduct mental test on whoever he chooses as his spokesperson in order not to do damage to his image.

“Some of us will never keep quiet and see the country which belongs to all of us to be ruled by crooks or be decorated by dubious marketers”. He added.

DOJ National Coordinator said political attacks on Tinubu is not unexpected since people only throw stones at fruitful and beneficial trees, saying even a mad man could easily identify ripe fruits.

“Tinubu appearance, his statements, his movements and his swagger are targets of opposition, but the fact remains that Atiku cannot withstand the popularity and acceptability of Tinubu in Nigeria’s political environment.

“While bragging, propaganda and campaign are allowed in politics, Melaye must realised Nigerians have truly come of age and won’t take garbage as facts. Tinubu remains the best product among the available ones in Nigeria’s political market space”, he said.