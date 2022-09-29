As campaigns officially commence for 2023 general elections, presidential candidates have signed a peace accord in Abuja, the nation’s political capital.

The Chairman of the National Peace Committee and former military head of state, Abdusalami Abubakar, appealed to the 18 political parties, their presidential candidates, and spokespersons to commit to issues-based campaigns, as fake news and misinformation are already creating a toxic environment that is capable of threatening the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

Some members of the National Peace Committee at the programme include Bishop Hassan Kukah, John Onayeikan, John Momoh, Aliko Dangote, as well as Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar. The Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, amongst others.

Some of the presidential candidates at the event include Labour Party’s Peter Obi, Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Kwankwaso, Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress.

However, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was absent but his running mate, Kashim Shettima, was seen at the programme. Also, APC’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu was seen at the event.