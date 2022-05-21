From Desmond Mgboh, Kano; Paul Osuyi, Asaba; Gyang Bere, Jos; Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ahead of party primaries coming up by the end of the month, presidential aspirants have been crisscrossing the country to woo delegates. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, in Kano, pledged to tackle insecurity, revamp the economy and brings relief to Nigerians. While speaking to the delegates and chieftains of the party at the Coronation Hall of the Kano Government House, Tinubu implored them to vote for him and nobody else at the primary election of their party.

“I hereby appeal to you to support my presidential ambition by voting for me to clinch the party’s ticket at the forthcoming primary election” he stated.

“Today is the day I have come to ask for your support to be president of Nigeria. You can put me there with your votes. I believe in myself, I am smart, intelligent and courageous. Don’t make mistakes, choose wisely, choose me, I beg you and you will never regret supporting me’” he stated. In the same vein, former Minister of Transport, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi said he is competent and has the capacity to tackle the challenges bedeviling Nigeria if elected to fly the ticket of the APC for the 2023 presidential election.

Amaechi disclosed this on Thursday night during an interface with national delegates from Plateau State at the Victoria Gowon Hall of the New Government House. The presidential aspirant who was accompanied by a large delegation, had earlier paid a courtesy visit to Governor Simon Bako Lalong at his residence at Rayfield, Jos, before meeting with the delegates.

Amaechi told the delegates that he was in the state to seek their support and mandate to fly the flag of the party in 2023 because he has the competence and capacity to tackle the challenges of the nation. He referred the delegates to his records of service as two-term speaker and governor of Rivers State, former chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Minister of Transport and former Chairman, Conference of Speakers in Nigeria.

Also, Sokoto State governor, and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Aspirant, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal on Friday, said Nigeria couldn’t make desired progress without restructuring, devolution of power and fiscal federalism. Tambuwal advised whoever emerges president in next year’s election to pay attention to the areas, which he described as yearnings of Nigerians.

Speaking in Asaba while addressing Delta State PDP delegates, he said it was high time Nigerians engaged on how best to achieve efficient management and governance so that Nigeria can work.

“I also believe in devolution of powers and also giving more resources to states and local governments,” he said. The presidential aspirant of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Dr. Usman Bugaje, stated that he is contesting the 2023 presidential election to rescue the country from total collapse.

Speaking after obtaining the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms in Abuja on Friday, he lamented that the gruesome crime perpetrated in the country is “symptomatic of the decomposition of our human society.” The former national secretary of the Action Congress (AC), specifically noted that apart from “Nigeria not working, the worse is that it has become one of the most dangerous places on the globe.

“Our country is going though an unprecedented adversity, misery and frustration, which have literally exasperated life and put citizens on the edge, with such irritability as would spark violence at the slightest of provocations.”