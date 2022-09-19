From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has been appointed as the Zonal Coordinator of the Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the South West.

Governor Akeredolu’s appointment was conveyed to him through a letter addressed to him and personally signed by the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu in the letter, dated August 8, 2022, noted that Governor Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum deserves the appointment owing to his impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership he has demonstrated as Governor of his state.

The letter which was released to newsmen in Akure by the chief Press Secretary to Governor Akeredolu, Mr Richard Olatunde reads ”By way of this letter, we are pleased to formally convey your appointment as the Zonal Campaign Coordinator (South West) of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“This appointment is fitting and appropriate given your impressive political achievements and the exemplary leadership you have demonstrated as governor of your state and as a party member.

“We are grateful that you have joined our campaign team. We know you will do your utmost in this new responsibility as we conduct an effective, message-driven campaign leading us to victory in the 2023 presidential election.”