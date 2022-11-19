From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed and recognized Sa’adu Yusuf Gulma as the chairman Arewa community APC in Lagos state.

Similarly, the APC presidential candidate has endorsed Aminu Dogara Yaro as the sole Sarkin Hausawa of Lagos state and recommended that Dr Mohammad Banbado remains the only Sarkin Fulani of Lagos.

Tinubu made the ratification while receiving a report submitted by a harmonization committee set up to look into the leadership tussle in the Arewa community of Lagos.

The Harmonization Committee had the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as chairman and Alhaji Lawal Abbas Garba as secretary.