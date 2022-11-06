A pro-democracy think tank, the Centre for Democracy and Development said it has extended invitations to leading presidential candidates in the 2023 elections to speak on their plans for the country.

The debate it was learnt would also allow the key presidential candidates to convince Nigerians that their political parties possessed the best ideas for bringing lasting solutions to the country’s challenges.

The candidates invited to the town hall organised by the CDD in collaboration with Arise Television were Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (All Progressives Congress); Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (Peoples Democratic Party; Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso (New Nigeria Peoples Party).

A statement issued on Sunday by the Director of the CDD, Idayat Hassan, said the first of these sessions would take place today, November 6 and would air on Arise TV and on its YouTube and social media channels.