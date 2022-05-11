From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

As party primaries preparatory to the 2023 general elections gear up, one of the presidential aspirants under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has appealed to the delegates of the party in Gombe to choose him as the presidential candidate of the party.

Tinubu who was in Gombe on Tuesday assured that he is the best candidate for the job, as he has plans to redevelop and change the country. According to him, security and other developmental challenges in the country were persisting due to the failure to employ the best method.

He said, “to solve a problem, you must go to the root cause, that is what I did in Lagos. You cannot do the job of today with yesterday’s forgotten attitude, we must develop new methods to redevelop our country.”

“We have a great opportunity to change Nigeria and I guarantee you that we will change Nigeria, the change that made Lagos the richest state in Africa now is just beginning,” Tinubu said as he argued that Nigeria has no reason to be seen as a help-seeking country.

According to the former senator and governor of Lagos state, with good investment in agriculture, Nigeria can produce the needed food in the country and still export twice a year. He said: “We have dams, we are yet to dredge them and bring irrigation system to the farmland to be able to farm and grow our own food, we have not even attempted it, why not.”

“We have so many dams and so many abandoned projects, we should move away from seeking help to helping ourselves, we should help ourselves and liberate ourselves from hunger and poverty,” Tinubu added while stating that to develop and make the agricultural sector more lucrative the country needs the formation of a commodity exchange mechanism.

“Commodity exchange is to guarantee to the farmers that there is a market for all the produce that is coming. It will guarantee the prices of beans, corn and other commodities produced and the establishment of a storage facility to stop waste. In the days of Awolowo, they had a marketing board, so you change it now to the commodity exchange and improve on it,” Tinubu said.

He assured that his team is ready to face challenges in the country, as he said: “I am going to submit my form so that I can have a rest of mind and say at least you have gotten my application, I guarantee you that Nigeria will change, we will conquer banditry.

Banditry and Boko haram are because we are not employing the best method, so I beg you at the coming delegates’ election to choose the president to choose wisely, choose me,” Tinubu appealed to the delegates in Gombe. He assured that the Gas sector is one area he would also develop to drive gains for the country.

He said: “By now we should be making great money from Gas if we had planned it, Russia is threatening Europe and we are not the alternative market.”