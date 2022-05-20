From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Former governor of Lagos state and a presidential aspirant of the All Progressive Congress, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has begged delegates of the All Progressive Congress, Nasarawa state to vote for him as only him knows the way to success.

The presidential hopeful disclosed this on Friday while addressing Nasarawa delegates of the All progressive Congress at government house in Lafia saying he is the best candidate that would transform Nigerians into wealth creation and eliminate poverty.

He added that he is able and capable enough to deal with insecurity with modern technology and to develop Nigeria to a better country.

Reaction to his state of health, the former governor said he is fit and not sick adding that the job of a presidential is the ability to think not to fight.

“I did not apply to become the president of the federal Republic of Nigeria to fight WWE but rather to think on how to take Nigerians out of poverty, economic development, improving the standard of education and ensuring that the unity of Nigeria is stabilized.”

Reacting to the Unity of Nigeria, he said he is the one that knows the road, how to get there and when to get there and knows the solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“I am a Muslim, my wife is a pastor of the redeem church I am a true Nigeria, I am nor religious, now that my wife and someone else in the Redeem church is so vying for same post I am not afraid but focused on what I want to achieved which is good governance and the progress of all in Nigeria. He added.

He however, commended the governor of Nasarawa state for the efforts put in place in transforming Nasarawa saying he is a man of integrity and urged Nasarawa people to continue their support in ensuring that his efforts are utilized in the state.

Welcoming the encouraged of the Tinubu led campaign organisers is the state APC Party chairman, Mr John Mamman who welcomed the presidential hopeful assuring him of their support.