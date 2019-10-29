Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Scores of loyalists and supporters of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday stormed Akure, the Ondo State capital where they solicited the support of the people of the state and the South West region for Tinubu to emerge the next president of the country.

The people made up of politicians and non-politicians from the 18 local government areas of the state were under the umbrella of Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Network Vision which was also inaugurated in the state yesterday.

The group declared that Tinubu is the best person to lead the country, describing him as a political strategist and grassroots mobiliser.

At the meeting were the former Ondo state commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Sola Amodeni, former lawmaker, Samuel Ade Pelemo, BAT vision State Coordinator, Akinlolu Ayodele and his deputy, Bukky Oluderu.

Speaking, the coordinator of the group, Ayodele maintained that BAT vision was not just a group but a network movement to show case the values and promote the essence of Tinubu’s leadership qualities.

Ayodele said the meeting was to garner all minds together under the umbrella of BAT network vision, focusing on how the APC national leader will attain victory as Nigeria’s president in 2023.

He observed that the platform would be used to test run the 2020 governorship poll in the state, urging the citizenry to key into the group’s philosophy.

Amodeni, who extolled the leadership virtues of the former governor, said: “I believe in Tinubu’s vision, through his leadership at the national level of governance, Nigeria will not be the same in handling the menace of unemployment, insecurity and economic stagnation.

The former commissioner emphasised that the present hardship in the country, especially on economy and security did not start with the APC.

“Eight years in the administration of Buhari cannot even solve the multi-dimensional problem in the country. He is just laying the foundation that the likes of Tinubu can build on solidly, if he is given the mandate to rule after 2023,” he said.

He supported the closure of land borders in Nigeria, stressing that most of the fake drugs, illegal arms and ammunitions with other contrabands were brought into the country through the land borders.