By Sunday Ani

Member, representing Oshodi/Isolo State Constituency has declared that the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the greatest leader he has ever known and deserves to be the next president of Nigeria after Muhammdu Buhari in 2023.

The lawmaker made the declaration in Lagos during the celebration of Igbo Day by the Igbo resident in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area.

He described Tinubu as a detribalized Nigeria who has elevated some Igbo to high political positions in Lagos and Nigeria. He listed such Igbo beneficiaries to include Joe Igbokwe, Ben Akabueze, and himself among others.

“Our prayer desires and prayers are for Asiwaju to become the next president in 2023 because he deserves it. He has invested and worked for it. He is intelligent; a man who the cap fits as of today and he has the capability. So, we hope and pray that it becomes a reality. I also tell my Igbo brothers and sisters that we will honour him because the truth is that he is a detribalised Nigerian who has elevated some Igbo to high political positions in Lagos and Nigeria,” he said

He described the Igbo Day as the first of its kind in Ejigbo and the first time Igbo in the area felt the necessity to come together and celebrate themselves.

He commended the organizers of the event and noted that even though the quality might fall below what some people expected, subsequent ones would be better. “We have just started and by God’s grace when we do it again next year, it will be better,” he added.

Chairman of the occasion, Chief Celestine Ugochukwu Chukwunenye, called on the Igbo to cease every occasion to promote their culture, language, customs and tradition. “It is a very wonderful occasion; very delightful and beautiful and rich in Igbo culture and tradition. It is something that should be encouraged. And I think all cultures and traditions in Nigeria should from time to time set out a day when they can promote their own culture for the sake of their children, themselves and the future so that we don’t end up losing our cultures to the overbearing influence of western language and traditions,” he advised.

Chairman of Ejigbo LCDA Bello Monsuru said the event clearly showed that Nigeria could still be a better place for all. “I want to implore the leadership of the entire Igbo forum to put aside all selfish and personal interests and put the interests of Igbo ethnic nationality and Nigeria on the frontline of our actions. I am impressed about the turnout and the quality of leadership of the Ezes that have come to grace the occasion. It shows that all of us are concerned about the betterment of this country,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .