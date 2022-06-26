From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the search for a running mate for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate for the 2023 election continues, Coalition for Peace and Progress (CPP) yesterday asked the leadership of the party to consider an immediate past speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in this regard, describing him as the best bet for the party.

Members of the coalition, who stormed the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna, said Dogara’s consideration would put the debates to rest as well as help the party move on with other election necessities of ahead of 2023.

National Coordinator of CPP, Muhammad Chindo, said the future vice president must be a Christian who could transcend primordial sentiments bordering on religion and the twin evils of tribalism and sectionalism, arguing that Dogara embodies this prime attribute.

His words: “As a member of the Federal House of Representatives and Speaker of the Green Chamber from 2007 until he voluntarily agreed to step down, Dogara acquired the required political experience and knowledge more than any other possible choice currently being proposed.

“Dogara is a grassroots politician who was tested and trusted by the people of his constituency, who had the honour and privilege to be elected for four consecutive terms.

“He is a bridge-builder whose compassionate love for the progress of humanity is unprecedented. He has always enjoyed the trust and confidence of the people of his constituency of Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro, Bauchi State, a constituency that is made up of diverse people who belong to different religions and tribes.

“The office of the Vice President of Nigeria requires a cool-headed, humble, loyal and a trustworthy individual who will give the required constant support and encouragement to the President at all times, hence, our call on all the stakeholders to search no more but settle for Bauchi-born, tested and truste political figure, RT Honourable Yakubu Dogara.”