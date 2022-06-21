From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The presidential ambition of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, received a boost following the endorsement of a group known as Friends of the Society for Good Governance (Abokan Al’ummah), endorsed him.

Director General of the group, Mohammed Abdullahi, at a press briefing in Abuja, said the administrative competence of the former Lagos State Governor remains undisputed.

Abdullahi added that among the presidential candidates, only Tinubu can heal the wounds of division, tackle insecurity and create jobs.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a certified political General who has been leading the war from the frontline in the liberation to entrench our nascent democracy.

“He has been a Senator under the aborted democratic exercise in 1993, he then transited from the senatorial zone to become the Governor of Lagos State for two (2) terms.

“In the course of his leadership strides, he invested in different personalities and sent them to the Southwestern states where his influence reached as far as Edo, kwara and Kogi States respectively.

“He was able to create a pool of competent leaders over the years which has confirmed his position as the indefatigable Leader of the South West region.

“His political ingenuity and intervention became a game changer in the presidential quest of our great party, the APC and totally disrupted the political path of the incumbent government of PDP in 2015.

“He has been in the center since then as our National Leader despite the turbulence and the crisis confronting our party, he has been consistent, patient and genuinely concerned with the deep-rooted problems confronting us as a people.

“He is easily admired as a leader who knows how to employ solid brains and capable hands to drive the wheels of governance.

“Jgaban has created his own brand despite the shortcomings of this regime, he is a leader per excellence, a patriot without boundaries with untiring capacity to nurse, nurture, mentor and develop ordinary people to become leaders of repute.

“Jgaban AGABAN is seen as someone who wields enormous power and influence, quiet and unassuming but a skillful team player, flawless political strategist with in-depth knowledge of the political temperature of the country.

“A Jagaban has a wide network and surely knows how to cultivate power because he is blessed with unparalleled humility and ability to organize means both man and material to pursue his aspiration without taking anyone for granted.

“As a political gladiator and planner who has been around for a long time, fought military regimes and used external influence to create awareness for the return to democracy, JAGABAN is no doubt, the man that is set to win the 2023 election.

“Undoubtedly, he attracts all kinds of news that are for and against him but he remains victorious and sustains a large appetite of getting involved in every political activity big or small and has been able to build strong followership that are addicted to his fascinating leadership style which cuts across social, economic, religious and ethnic dimensions.”