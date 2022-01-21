From John Adams, Minna

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, has said National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, should be allowed to lay the kind of foundation he laid for Lagos State during his eight-year reign as governor for Nigeria.

He stated this, yesterday, during the visit of Tinubu to Government House, Minna to commiserate with the government and people of the state over incessant attacks and mass killings by gunmen.

The governor pointed out that the foundation Tinubu laid in Lagos during his tenure as two-term governor had made state what it is today.

“Lagos is a country within a country today and we want to attribute that to Tinubu,” he said in what was considered an endorsement of Tinubu’s presidential aspiration. “No wonder he is called the Jagaban of Borgu and when you said Jagaban, we all know what is means.”

While thanking Tinubu for the solidarity visit, Governor Bello said the desired result had not been achieved in the fight against gunmen, saying “Niger State being the largest state in terms of land mass, some of the communities being attacks are not accessible.”

He, however, pointed out that all hope was not lost in the fight, saying: “We need to take the necessary steps and remain committed to it. We are dealing with people that their hearts are completely cemented towards doing evil.”

Tinubu who was accompanied on the visit by members of the National Assembly from within and outside the state, said human destruction going on in the state was sad and unfortunate.

“We share in your grief, we will not leave you alone. People are displaced but we are not in a helpless situation.”

Tinubu who announced a N50million donation to victims of gunmen attacks in the state donated said with hope and determination, the war against the gunmen would be won.

“We must take the battle to them, we will find the financial resources to change the situation.”

He urged the Federal Government to deploy modern technology in the fight against the gunmen, saying, “and we will win the war against them. Allah does not ask us to take the life you did not create.”

Tinubu later proceeded to the residence of the former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, accompanied by the governor, where they had a secret meeting.