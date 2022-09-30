From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr. Anthony Sani has forecast that the presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu is likely to floor Atiku Abubakar of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) at the forthcoming presidential election.

Fielding questions from Reporters about the likelihood of the outcome of the 2023 general elections, Sani gave some reasons why Tinubu may carry the day.

“I am not a psephologist.But I can hazard some forecast based on the nature of our politics,especially those informed by politics of identity.

“Given the resolution by southern governors and their sociocultural platforms that the presidency must come from the south,it stands to reason to imagine that southern votes would be shared among presidential candidates from the south,largely between Peter Obi of Labor party and Tinubu of APC..Of the 18 presidential candidates, those from the south are not less than 14.

“And when you consider APC governors from the North who caused the emergence of Tinubu are about 14 while PDP governors are just about five in the North,you expect they would go as far as their efforts can go and tilt majority votes in the North in favor of Tinubu.

“More so because of some fear that a President Peter Obi could play Gorbachev who presided over the collapse of Soviet Union.

“Furthermore,PDP is at war with itself and incapable of rescuing itself from itself let alone to rescue the nation that is at war with itself.

“With the foregoing,it is hard to avoid the conclusion that Tinubu of APC will most likely meet the constitutional requirements of majority votes and spread and prevail in the elections” Sani said.