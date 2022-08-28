From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The national Coordinator of the progressive hub group and also the Senior Special Assistant on New Media, Cross River state governor, Honourable Bukie Okangbe has said the paring of Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shetima remains the best choice for the party in the forth coming presidential elections.

In an interview with Daily Sun on Sunday in Lafia while traveling to Abuja for a function described the dou as match to take Nigeria out of its present situation.

“There’s nothing like Muslim Muslim ticket, what is see is a Tinubu and shettima ticket if any of them was in another party, that’s where I would have had a problem. The both are APC members so they won APC ticket good to go. We are in politics not a church” she said.

Reacting to the ASUU Strike, Bukie said she stressed that ASUU issue started even before she was born and Nigerians knew ASSU, adding that ASUU will not determined the victory of the APC rather it has made it easier for campaigns.

“Even the village people knows so campaigning for apc is even easier ASUU were on street PDP won APC also won, so we will still campaign and tell them what we are bringing onboard now, it’s even easier with Tinubu and shettima. Men with pedigree. So for me my campaign will be easier. ASUU is an age old sickness that will be cured.”

Also reacting to the lack of internal democracy that causing rancour in the party the SSA berates such insinuation saying she is not aware of any such problems but sees the APC as one big family.

she added further explained that there is no family or a house without rancour or little disagreement, alleging that even the labour party that has no Local Government structures have issues.

“so Apc we are in order. We have what it takes to market our candidate who are now threat to the PDP. We are just waiting to start the campaign. She said.

“One word perfect easy to sell. Tinubu is a God father everyone politician would love to have. Who don’t love a leader that put people in positions, literally building people. Tinubu is good to go.”

The APC new media Coordinator also reacted to the Tinubu, Wike’s meeting describing the scene as politics, adding that Politicians are only playing their game to attain power, “there’s nothing wrong.”

“What if you see me in a meeting with Atiku tomorrow? Its politics”

Reacting to insecurity, Nigeriand should appreciate the gallant soldiers who are working tirelessly to conquer security challenges adding that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu have plans already to improve insecurity, economy and other sectors of the Nigerian setting.

“PDP almost sold Nigerian to insecurities, thank God the APC came on-board, its not perfect but we are almost dealing with insecurity.”

Recall she said “many countries are going through the same challenges after covid-19, its not only Nigeria. That’s why Asiwaju Shettima ticket want to go back to the farm. We consume what we produce we produce what we consume there is serious hunger abroad , let appreciate God for Nigeria really.”

Also speaking on the defection of the governor of Cross River states defection to PDP and how she could described the mindset of the people as the state is originally known to be PDP state she said cross River is fully APC now. “Even when majority in Cross River are PDP we still had a strong hold of APC there.”