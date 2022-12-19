By Lukman Olabiyi

The leadership of All Progressive Congress Professionals Council has urged the party’s stakeholders to double their efforts to ensure the emergence of a Tinubu/Shettima presidency come 2023.

According to the council, this will bring about a more prosperous and secured country for all, saying the administration will consolidate the solid foundation for economic growth being laid by President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The Director General of the council, Seyi Bamigbade who stated this while monitoring collection of Permanent Voter Card (PVC) by electorate in Lagos said a vote for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima is a vote to unlock more potential of the country and put it on a good pedestal for economic boom.

He appreciated the party’s Presidential Campaign Council and its members for the efforts deployed so far in mobilising Nigerians in their large numbers to key into the Tinubu-Shettima vision for the country.

He said, “At this point in our national history, we must not reverse the robust gains made by the current administration in various areas of our national life and key economic sectors.

“We must not mortgage our future to those who had the opportunity yesterday to make a positive change but frittered it away while pursuing personal aggrandizement, presiding over profligacy and corruption in such a way never seen in our nation’s history.

“All Nigerians must join hands in protecting the investment of the current administration in economy, agriculture, education infrastructure, security and indeed in all sectors. This can only be if the Tinubu-Shettima presidency happens.

“Tinubu has consistently demonstrated the capacity that our nation will be safe in his hand along with his deputy in the incoming administration, Sen. Shettima, both are distinguished eminent leaders with managerial and enviable administrative dexterity.”

He called on the coordinators of the Council across the states and geopolitical zones to keep putting in their best to deliver the party’s presidential candidate and his running mate in the February 25 presidential election.

