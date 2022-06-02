From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Former governor of Lagos State and 2023 presidential aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday waded into the crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State with a view for the party to approach the 2023 general elections with a united front for electoral victory.

He made this known when he met with all the 99 national delegates of Oyo State that will vote at the party’s presidential primary, slated for next week Monday – June 6, in Abuja, at Ibadan Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan

He said he was in Ibadan for two things, which are to seek support for his presidential ambition, as well as three sons of three former governors of the state, Dapo Lam-Adesina, and Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, who have emerged as House of Representatives candidates in their federal constituencies in Ibadan and Ogbomoso respectively, as well as Idris Ajimobi, who has emerged as candidate for Oyo State House of Assembly from his state constituency. Tinubu raises up the hand of the trio and solicited support for them during elections.

Tinubu noted that he was aware that the APC in the state has been factionalised into two, adding that there was no way the party could go into the governorship poll in the state and defeat the sitting governor, Seyi Makinde, who has won return ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a second term in office.

He called on the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, to reconcile with the aggrieved parties ahead 2023 general elections.

Tinubu met with the delegates at Ibadan Civic Centre, Idi-Ape, Ibadan, in company of Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; former governor of Borno State, Senator Kasim Shettima; the 2023 governorship candidates of the party in Oyo and Katsina States, Senator Teslim Folarin, and Dr. Dikko Umar-Katsina; Senators Abdulfatai Buhari (Oyo Central), and Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos East); Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa; and state APC chairman, Isaac Omodewu.

The list also comprised former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu; National Chairman, South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye; National Vice Chairman and secretary of SWAGA, Senator Soji Akanbi, and Bosun Oladele; Senatorial candidate for Lagos Central, Wasiu Eshinlokun, many serving and former national assembly members, as well as other dignitaries.

Tinubu, after endorsing sons of late ex-governors Lam Adesina, Adebayo Alao-Akala, and Abiola Ajimobi because they were political associates, however, delayed endorsement of Folarin as governorship candidate of APC, saying he would return to the state to raise Folarin’s hand. This, he said, would be done after Folarin must have embarked on door-to-door reconciliatory and peace visits to aggrieved elders and contestants in the party across the 33 local government areas of the state.

Tinubu, who had sought the confirmation of the stakeholders at the venue of the meeting, if Folarin is their choice, and they chorused yes. Then, he told them that the party’s leadership would go by the collective decision of members. The decision of the members, according to him, would be consolidated after his meetings with the elders and other relevant stakeholders. He also mooted the idea of setting up a reconciliation/peace committee to proffer lasting solution to the crisis.

His words: “The party is divided and attaining the position of the state governor requires more works, as well as cohesion. We must ensure unity of purpose to deliver Folarin as the next governor of Oyo State. As a national leader of the party, I will help you by scheduling meeting with all the aggrieved parties, as well as relevant stakeholders.”

Folarin, in his response, said Tinubu has demonstrated rare qualities of good leadership and needed to be supported with the votes of the delegates from the state. He recalled how Tinubu as a serving governor of Lagos State between 2003 and 2007 gave him an envelope when he (Folarin) was in first elected into the Senate, adding that when he opened it, it turned out to be a gift of a landed property in Lekki.

Reconciliatory moves, Folarin said has commenced with the aggrieved party members. bought the assistance of Tinubu to help the party broker peace, saying: “I know our leader will always work for the interest of the party. He will not want us to lose the state to the opposition party.”

The APC chairman in the state, Isaac Omodewu, said: “We have all the 99 national delegates of APC here. We are all loyal to you (Tinubu) and we shall continue to be loyal to you till the last of our blood.”

