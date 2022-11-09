From John Adams, Minna

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger state has said that the massive support and reception accorded the party Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his visit to the state Tuesday was a demonstration that the people of the state are fully in support of his Presidential ambition for 2023.

A Chieftain of the party and Special Adviser, Political and Strategy to Governor Sani Bello, Alhaji Mohammed Nma Kolo stated this in Minna on Thursday while addressing Newsmen on the out come of Tinubu visit to the state.

Koro said the mammoth crowd that welcome the Jagaban Borgu to Niger State is a clear reflection of his acceptance and the unity and strength of the party in the state, stressing that party candidate will win Niger state convincingly at the Presidential polls.

Recalled that the Presidential Candidate of the ruling APC, Ahmed Bola Tinubu on Monday met with group of Northern Agro Farmers in Minna, the state capital where he assured them of his administration total support if elected as the President come 2023.

HE also promised to revival the agricultural sector in the country and give the farmer adequate protection amidst the growing security challenges in the country in other to boost local food production.

Speaking on the visit, Kolo pointed out that the decision of the party Presidential Flagg bearer to interface with all segments of the society in other to know their problems and challenges, places him above all other Candidates.

Although he said the party is yet to flag off its presidential campaign proper, the town hall meeting with different interest groups is more important than climbing podium and be making some unfulfilled promises like some candidates are already doing.

According to Kolo, Tinubu has already won the heart of the People of the state as shown during the visit, adding that, “the love the party faithfuls displayed during the visit, from the warm welcome and reception from the airport to the Justice Legbo Kutigi Conference Center, the venue of the event was amazing and indescribable.

“We were baffled at how Party supporters came out in their thousand to show support for our presidential and gubernatorial candidates despite that they were informed that the town hall meeting was with farmers only”, he added.

While assuring that the party will deliver the state to the Presidential Candidate in 2023, the Special Adviser thanked the people of the State for the warm reception and the massive support, adding that “Let’s keep this energy in the coming days, months and during the elections”.